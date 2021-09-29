 Skip to main content
Letter: Carbon devil is in details
Letter: Carbon devil is in details

Associated Press file photo

The recent opinion piece from Bryan Hermsen of The Climate Lobby ("Carbon and compromise," Sept. 23) states that the U.S. must implement “carbon pricing” and “make polluters pay for climate change.”

However, he never explains exactly how carbon pricing would work. Call it what you want, but the federal government would take money from us through our utility bills. They’ll create a giant new bureaucracy to collect the money and supposedly redistribute it back to those of us who paid it.

Does anyone believe that you will really get your money back? I don’t.

Alan Hersch, Lincoln

