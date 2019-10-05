Effective communication access is important in all aspects of Nebraska life. According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, an estimated 20% of Americans have some form of hearing loss, with 1% being deaf.
Husker football games at Memorial Stadium are an important and cherished tradition in Nebraska. Gameday swells the downtown area to the third-largest city in the state. Whether it is cheers for the Huskers or boos for the refs, the stadium noise and commotion can easily overwhelm even people who are hearing trying to understand what is going on.
It is for this reason we applaud Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos and the entire athletic department for the recent captioning addition inside Memorial Stadium as part of its gameday experience, enhancing communication access for all.
The athletic department listened to feedback from the deaf and hard of hearing community in addressing these concerns. These positive changes enhance the experience of all fans. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln demonstrates a high standard for all other colleges and universities in Nebraska.
It is our hope that we will continue to see other stadiums and arenas to follow this leap in equality and access for all. Football as well as any other sporting event should be accessible not just to those who may hear, but for all.
John Wyvill, Lincoln
Executive director, Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing