Letter, 12/31: Capitalism isn't pure

Capitalism is defined as the private ownership of the means of production. Capitalism includes buildings, machines and intellectual property. It can and has operated under democracy, dictatorships and royal dynasties.
Key institutions include the entrepreneur or risk-taker and competition, which promotes producing at the lowest cost and selling at the highest price. The opposite of supply is demand, which promotes selecting the best quality at the lowest price.
The excess of supply over demand or demand over supply causes fluctuations in the economy and results in business cycles. Business cycles result from imperfect knowledge on the part of both buyers and sellers.
Government attempts to moderate these cycles by raising and lowering short- term interest rates and by increasing or decreasing tax rates and spending. Historically, tax rates should increase in good times and decrease in tough times.
These tax rate changes tend to benefit some and penalize others. In the period before an election, tax cuts and increased government spending are raised by the political party in power. This is called the political spending cycle.
Because American capitalism is mixed with elements of socialism -- such as public education, Medicare, social security and subsidies to corporations, agriculture, and technology -- it is truly a mixed system. The auto bailout, the Export-Import bank, agricultural subsidies and interest paid by the Federal Reserve on excess bank deposits could all be called socialism.
Pure competition is distorted by monopolies and oligopolies. Barriers to market entry such as patents, tariffs and preferred subsidies can distort market competition. The lack of transparency clouds economic understanding and decision making. Excessive profits, barriers to entry and political influence create added distortion.
Multinational corporations with deep pockets use mergers and acquisitions to undermine competition. Anti-trust guardrails are effectively undermined by lobbyists and political campaign contributions.
Roger L. Green, Scottsbluff