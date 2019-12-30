Letter, 12/31: Capitalism isn't pure

Capitalism is defined as the private ownership of the means of production. Capitalism includes buildings, machines and intellectual property. It can and has operated under democracy, dictatorships and royal dynasties.

Key institutions include the entrepreneur or risk-taker and competition, which promotes producing at the lowest cost and selling at the highest price. The opposite of supply is demand, which promotes selecting the best quality at the lowest price.

The excess of supply over demand or demand over supply causes fluctuations in the economy and results in business cycles. Business cycles result from imperfect knowledge on the part of both buyers and sellers.

Government attempts to moderate these cycles by raising and lowering short- term interest rates and by increasing or decreasing tax rates and spending. Historically, tax rates should increase in good times and decrease in tough times.

These tax rate changes tend to benefit some and penalize others. In the period before an election, tax cuts and increased government spending are raised by the political party in power. This is called the political spending cycle.