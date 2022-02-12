Letter: Cap markup on inmate goods

As a power of attorney for a former inmate awaiting sentencing in the Sarpy County Jail, I was shocked at the prices my client was charged for a packet of tuna, a needed thin blanket for $25 and more.

His outlet was writing. A short pencil like golfers use cost him 79 cents. He was also required to purchase underwear if he needed more than one set. I don’t believe he ever had the opportunity to have a job while incarcerated at the jail. I was in charge of selling his belongings, and that money eventually ran out.

A typical grocery store pays employees, utilities and mortgages and sells the name brand tuna packet for a fraction of what my client paid. He had severe dietary and medical restrictions that were not accommodated well, thus the need for money to purchase a few food items. A typical department store sells better blankets than he was provided for a lesser price. I believe capping prices for basic needs outweighs the “lost revenue” for quality programs as Jerry Brittain argued in "Bill would cap markup on good sold to inmates," (Feb. 4).

For these reasons, I support Sen. Terrell McKinney’s proposal (LB880) to limit the amount of markup of goods for purchase while incarcerated, because in my experience who really pays the extraordinary markups are the families, many of whom cannot afford the burden.

Heather Ropes, Omaha

