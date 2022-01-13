Letter: Candidates trying to be Trump

Gubernatorial candidates Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster oppose vaccinations and wearing of masks. Being livestock producers, they are required to vaccinate their animals so that they can be taken to market.

I suggest they know the reasons for vaccinations, and if vaccinations are good for their livestock, why aren’t they good for people?

I think it’s probably because it seemed to have worked for Donald Trump, so perhaps they can ride his coattails to the Capitol. They seem to have forgotten that Trump has been defeated, and that Gov. Pete Ricketts, one of his biggest supporters, will soon be gone.

We need someone who is interested in establishing policies to repair the damage that COVID and Trump’s tariffs have done to Nebraska's economy. I think we can do better than Herbster or Pillen. Let’s give it a try.

And by the way, Trump got both vaccinations and a booster.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln

