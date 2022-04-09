 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Candidates must support trades

LPS Career Academy

LINCOLN, NEB - 05/10/2016 Ryley Schuerman of Lincoln Southwest prepares his presentation of molecular gastronomy during the The Career Academy senior project presentation day on Tuesday, May 10, 2016, at The Career Academy located at Southeast Community College. MATT RYERSON/Journal Star

 MATT RYERSON/Journal Star

As we speed towards the May 10 primary for governor, one thing needs to be at the forefront of candidates' minds, trade schools. The trades and two-year degrees are often overlooked and neglected in favor of putting kids on the path for four-year degrees. But not all kids learn the same, and some are better suited to learn welding and machining rather than finance and accounting. Pair that with the fact that entry-level jobs at the nation's top manufacturing company start between $60,000 and $80,000 a year.

Trades play a vital role in our economy. Nebraska has an agricultural backbone. We need people to repair tractors, reweld plows, build barns and support Nebraska's spine. Trades also serve as a great stepping stone to starting small businesses. Through apprenticeships, young entrepreneurs are shown the ropes of the business before going out and starting their shop or garage.

While I have not decided who I will vote for on May 10, I know one thing is for sure: I will vote for the candidate who I believe will do the most to enhance and promote trade opportunities for Nebraska's next generation. I am eager and excited to see what the candidates put forward regarding education policy.

Troy Davis, Hastings

