Letter: Candidates missing the real issues

The silly season of politics has begun early for the 2022 election. So far we have two major Republican candidates. Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen seem to be concentrating their campaigns on critical race theory, attempting to be divisive, which is a continuation of the previous administrations policies.

We should all ask that they speak to the issues that effect all Nebraskans: the economy, health care, education, infrastructure and social unity. What are the Republican candidates afraid of? Is it that they don't have solutions meaningful to Nebraska as a whole?