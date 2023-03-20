Appreciation to our mayor, 10 City Council candidates and over 100 citizens who gathered recently to consider environmental issues and opportunities facing Lincoln.

The respectful exchange of views indicated the concern we share about our future. Questions included Lincoln Electric System’s transition to clean energy, the city’s climate action plan, the role of water conservation in light of future water needs, flooding and drought and incentives for energy-efficient appliances and homes.

It was unfortunate that mayoral candidates Suzanne Geist and Stan Parker and council candidates Taylor Wyatt and Wayne Reinwald did not participate and share their perspectives.

This opportunity to be an informed voter was made possible by Nebraska Conservation Voters and a variety of other local environmental groups.

Becky Seth, Lincoln