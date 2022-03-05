Letter: Candidates don't know Constitution

The short answer to whether Nebraska can close its borders to immigration is no. Immigration is a federal responsibility which has never been relinquished to the states. Consider the following sections of the Constitution:
1. Article 1, Section 8: Congress is responsible for establishing uniform rules for naturalization.
2. Amendment 10: The powers not granted by the Constitution to the federal government pass to the states. It has always been a federal responsibility.
3. Amendment 14: “Nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law. Nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction equal protection of the law.”
There are good reasons why immigration is a federal program. Consider the following: Is Nebraska prepared to house, feed, cloth, provide medical care and clean water and sanitation? Can Nebraska provide qualified judges to rule on requests for asylum? If they wish to transport these people to the Mexican border, will they violate the borders of other states on the way? When they arrive at the Mexican border will they be able to cross into Mexico? The answer is no. States do not have authority to enter into treaties with foreign governments; (Article 1, Section 10 and Article 2, Section 2) only Congress has that power. It is very obvious that this program must be in the hands of the federal government.
People are also reading…
In my nearly 81 years in Nebraska I have never seen a slate of gubernatorial candidates so poorly informed on immigration policies and the Constitution.
Bob Hardy, Lincoln