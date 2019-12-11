Letter, 12/12: Can we just slow down already?

I was on my daily commute to Waverly to work Monday morning, via Interstate 80. I wondered: Can someone explain to me why this stretch of road has become the Nebraska autobahn?

The wind and blowing snow created a whiteout, and I could barely see 10 feet in front of me. Most travelers were slowing down, with passenger cars and semi-trucks moving at a safe pace in the far right lane. Nice job.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I lost count of the vehicles that passed me doing 75-80 mph in whiteout conditions, acting as bullets aimed at anyone in their path. I fail to understand why these drivers are immune to hazardous road conditions and put the rest of us in jeopardy because of their attitudes.

I'm the one you're going to run over and kill with your stupidity. This is insane. And we wonder why we have massive pileups with far too much loss of life for no reason whatsoever.

Please slow down, and share the road responsibly. Hope I'm not the next statistic.

Michael Cropp, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0