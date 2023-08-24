Just wondering if Attorney General Mike Hilgers conducted a search before filling his new advisory position. Or did he just create a $95,000 job for his like-thinking old friend and failed mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist? Can we afford this nonsense?
Alan Hersch, Lincoln
