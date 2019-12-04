Letter, 12/5: Can Republicans do better?

Here we go again! A Republican is invoking the specter of socialism, this time in regard to drug prices ("Pelosi plan wrong on drug prices," Nov. 26). Many high-priced drugs were developed with the help of public, i.e. taxpayer, money at various universities.

Isn’t that then also a form of socialism? But no one, no Republicans, no CEOs of pharmaceutical companies, not a one is calling that socialism.

How about the farm program? Isn’t that also socialism?

The bottom line is if someone acts irresponsibly, chances are corrective measures are taken. The high drug prices are an example of extreme irresponsibility. So what are we going to do about it? Every so often, the private sector needs to be reined in.

Do Republicans have a better idea than Pelosi? Let’s hear it!

Hans Gilde, Lincoln

