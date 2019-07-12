I feel I am penalized by the assessor's office for taking excellent care of my house and lawn, as the assessed value was raised 25%, even though I have added no improvements.
I asked a friend of mine about his assessment, and his was reduced by 20%. What? Instead, I feel I should be rewarded for improving the appearance of the neighborhood.
As I walk around, I see dirt-and-dandelion lawns, noxious weeds, brush, mud on the sidewalks and trash. Also, my own front lawn is half the area of the city-owned front and side lawns beyond the sidewalks, so am I penalized for providing excellent care of those too?
Years ago, in horticulture, I learned how to have a good self-sustaining lawn.
The better the top growth, the better the root growth and sod, so set your mower at highest level. A good sod may absorb up to 6 inches of rain per hour.
Better top growth and mulch shades the soil, preventing crabgrass and other weeds. During hot or dry weather, mow less frequently. At first and occasionally, one may need to cut off dandelion crowns and spray for weeds.
Do not bag clippings, but leave them for mulch to insulate the soil. This also saves garbage fee and labor.
In time, less watering is needed, and perhaps seldom or none. This prevents mold, allows long vacations and reduces your water bill.
Oscar Blomstedt, Lincoln