Letter: Can he handle the heat?

Does Jim Pillen not understand the role of a governor?

He stated that he is going to do things his way, and not listen to or consult others. You're supposed to be a governor for all the people, not just the people that are your political supporters and business associates. If that is the way you plan to run the state maybe you should keep your job as a pig producer.

Refusing to debate your opponent shows us that you are unwilling to present your policies and positions on difficult subjects. We need to know how you present yourself in a public forum. Can you think on your feet and answer difficult questions without side-stepping an issue?

As governor you will be facing the media on a regular basis and you need to prove to the citizens of Nebraska that you can handle their tough questions with grace and dignity. Put on your big boy pants and debate Carol Blood. What are you afraid of?

Ellen Hardy, Lincoln