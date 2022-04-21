 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Can democracy survive lies?

My parents always told the truth. So did my brother (he better). I did, too. Today, My lawyer and medical doctor tell the truth. My friends tell the truth.

So when Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham lie, my stomach churns. When people repeat the lies about the 2020 election, my stomach churns. When people vote against the voting rights bill, I cringe. When people make up false stories and believe in them and ignore the truth, I reach for the Tums. How can democracy survive if people don't tell the truth?

Don Tilley, Lincoln

