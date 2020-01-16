Letter, 1/17: Campground plan not thought out

Breaking News: Developer proposes to build new town in Lancaster County.

That would be news, right? That’s exactly what is happening, yet public attention has been scant.

Staff and members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission gave approval to a plan to build a new RV town north of Lincoln on U.S. 77. If it is built, the site will have 240 pad sites for RVs. Occupants are allowed to move in for a half a year or longer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is there a municipal water system? No. Is there a municipal wastewater system? No. Are there fire hydrants or easy access to a fire department? No. Are there traffic controls for 40-foot long trailers crossing U.S. 77 with a posted speed limit of 70 mph? No. Is there any attempt to preserve prime farmland or scarce water? No.

Does the neighborhood want a 240-unit trailer court forced upon them? No.

I hope Lancaster County citizens will wake up and understand how this proposal affects them. And I hope the Lancaster County Board will reject this dangerous proposal.

Phil Pfeiffer, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0