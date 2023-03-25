Hey folks, it takes a lot of money to run a successful political campaign, so please don't be disgruntled with a politician simply because she has been successful in raising more funds than her opponents.

Attaining name recognition -- in addition to announcing accomplishments and position on issues -- doesn't come cheap. The incumbent doesn't bear that burden. After a term in office, everyone knows the name of the incumbent and how she has governed our city.

She has a track record for you to examine, should you choose to do so. If you're satisfied with how she responded to the COVID pandemic, agree with her voicing support to the "mostly peaceful" protesters while downplaying the violence against law enforcement and the multimillion-dollars of property damage in Lincoln following the death of George Floyd, the deterioration of our infrastructure (think streets), etc., then by all means give her your vote.