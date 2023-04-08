I am a teacher. I teach acceptance. I teach honesty. I teach dignity. I teach truth. I teach compassion. I teach reading, writing, math and social skills. These ads running from Suzanne Geist's campaign against Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird cancel all my passion.
Mary Elsener, Lincoln
