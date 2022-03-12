 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Call out those praising Putin

  • 0
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine Tensions

In this image from video, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees his nation Thursday in Moscow, Russia. Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

 Russian Presidential Press Service

According to recent news reports, some U.S. politicians and far right-wing, media personalities are praising and vocally supporting international pariah Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the not-too-distant past that would have rightfully been seen as the work of traitors and categorized as treason, as in providing aid and comfort and adhering to an American enemy.

President Trump worked to weaken NATO and recently called Putin "smart," "genius" and "savvy." Could it be that such disloyal politicians, who appear to embrace and advance an autocratic model here in the U.S., see themselves as American autocrats or oligarchs-in-waiting?

Thankfully, strong American Democratic Party leaders blew the whistle on Trump’s lies and his obvious coup attempt in pretending that there was a “stolen election” in 2020, as they should have. Over 60 courts rejected Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. Fortunately, a few key Republican party leaders (Georgia's secretary of state; Trump’s federal cybersecurity elections agency leader Chris Krebs; Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr; respected conservative Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and a few other courageous leaders) have all exposed and confirmed Trump’s big lie about a stolen election.

People are also reading…

Unfortunately, it all connects to what’s happening in Ukraine, as Trump is connected to that as well. All of those enabling Putin and other autocratic enemies of the U.S. are facilitating Putin’s strategy to weaken the United States. They all need to be called out by journalists, patriotic politicians and leaders in both political parties, as well as by all of us loyal American citizens everywhere. Just imagine you’re in Ukraine today. If that doesn’t capture your imagination, consider having Vladimir Putin in charge across our borders in Canada or Mexico.

Dan McGuire, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

I love a vibrant downtown as much as anyone. However, it’s increasingly difficult to enjoy much of what downtown Lincoln has to offer. Between…

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Kudos to Kirk Penner for providing a wakeup call to parents about the books that might be in their school libraries. He expressed concern at a…

Letter: What about caring for all?

Letter: What about caring for all?

Regardless of the details, there is a moral imperative for people of good will to be on the right side of an issue. Unfortunately the Catholic…

Letter: Opening a dangerous door

Letter: Opening a dangerous door

The government that can forbid a woman to have a safe, legal abortion today is a government that can force her to have an abortion against her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News