Letter: Call out those praising Putin

According to recent news reports, some U.S. politicians and far right-wing, media personalities are praising and vocally supporting international pariah Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the not-too-distant past that would have rightfully been seen as the work of traitors and categorized as treason, as in providing aid and comfort and adhering to an American enemy.

President Trump worked to weaken NATO and recently called Putin "smart," "genius" and "savvy." Could it be that such disloyal politicians, who appear to embrace and advance an autocratic model here in the U.S., see themselves as American autocrats or oligarchs-in-waiting?

Thankfully, strong American Democratic Party leaders blew the whistle on Trump’s lies and his obvious coup attempt in pretending that there was a “stolen election” in 2020, as they should have. Over 60 courts rejected Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. Fortunately, a few key Republican party leaders (Georgia's secretary of state; Trump’s federal cybersecurity elections agency leader Chris Krebs; Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr; respected conservative Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and a few other courageous leaders) have all exposed and confirmed Trump’s big lie about a stolen election.

Unfortunately, it all connects to what’s happening in Ukraine, as Trump is connected to that as well. All of those enabling Putin and other autocratic enemies of the U.S. are facilitating Putin’s strategy to weaken the United States. They all need to be called out by journalists, patriotic politicians and leaders in both political parties, as well as by all of us loyal American citizens everywhere. Just imagine you’re in Ukraine today. If that doesn’t capture your imagination, consider having Vladimir Putin in charge across our borders in Canada or Mexico.

Dan McGuire, Lincoln

