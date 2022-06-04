 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Call on senators to take action

U.S. Capitol

Flags fly Tuesday in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 1, 2019.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There is one thing a vast majority of Americans can agree upon. Regardless of our race or religion, we know that America is deeply divided on many issues.

Our elected officials are mostly cowards who do not know how to work together to find reasonable solutions to complex problems. They are beholden to special interests and are primarily interested in getting reelected.

It is up to all of us to get their attention and give them the direction and courage to get to work and start governing.

The U.S. Senate has been in gridlock for over 10 years. Here are just some of the important issues that they must work across the aisle and find mutually agreeable solutions for:

Global warming; immigration; a woman’s right to choose; secure and fair elections; gun safety.

Call your senators and tell them you expect them to vote on solutions for these important issues or a vast majority of voters, Republican and Democrat, will send them packing this fall.

People are also reading…

America can’t afford to languish any longer.

By calling your senators, you can demonstrate for them how to take action and that you deeply care what happens to this country.

Your call may save our fragile democracy!

Jack McGann, Lincoln

