Letter: Call critical race theory what it is
Letter: Call critical race theory what it is

What is critical race theory?

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.

It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation's institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labor and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe race is culturally invented, not biological.

Kimberlé Crenshaw, executive director of the African American Policy Forum, a social justice think tank based in New York City, was one of the early proponents. Initially, she says, it was “simply about telling a more complete story of who we are.”

I’m old enough that when I see CRT (critical race theory), I first think “cathode ray tube," but never mind.

If educators wish to impart a more balanced understanding of our nation’s past, yet avoid the proverbial torches and pitchforks, they should simply call it something else!

Uh, ”history” comes to mind.

Henry Eugene Brass, Lincoln

