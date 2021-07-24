Letter: By any other name ...

I taught critical race theory for years. But in those innocent times, I called it American history.
Gary E. Moulton, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I taught critical race theory for years. But in those innocent times, I called it American history.
Gary E. Moulton, Lincoln
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
At 17, I watched in awe as my coworker picked up endless double shifts as a server. She was a 31-year-old single mom with a kid not much young…
Gov. Pete Ricketts is wrong.
Recent expressions in media and teachers’ union statements seek to counter parental outrage over their children’s indoctrination into racism t…
Voting is a right and duty in a democracy, and, absent proof of emerging fraud, it should be made convenient for all eligible voters.
University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen has proposed a resolution opposing the inclusion of critical race theory in the university curriculum…
Pete Ricketts recent column “Back to Basics” is part of his attempt to position himself politically for his life after the governor’s office. …
The challenge in understanding the remarks of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley to Congress on critical race theory (CRT) was his …
I’m 80 years old, and it still puzzles me how our policymakers are either profoundly ignorant of education or purposely uncaring. I would hope…
For critical race theory opponents, perhaps consideration should be given to the following truths:
A man was washing his windows at a gas station, I joked that he could wash mine when he was finished.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.