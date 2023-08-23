In the Aug. 16 Journal Star, a letter appeared claiming that the concealed carry of firearms is not a threat to our safety ("Concealed carry not the threat"), citing homicide rates of Chicago and Nebraska. However, homicide rates are just part of the concern related to the “constitutional carry” of firearms.

CDC data concerning “Firearm Mortality by State” reflect all firearm-related deaths — suicides and accidental shootings as well as homicides. This study reflects the number of firearm-related deaths per 100,000 of a state’s population.

For 2021, the most recent year for which complete data is available, “constitutional carry” was legal in eight of the 10 states with the highest firearm-related mortality rate. Mississippi, a “constitutional carry” state, was ranked first, with 33.9 deaths per 100,000 population. Interestingly, Illinois averaged 16.1 deaths per 100,000 while Nebraska averaged 10.3 per 100,000.

My concern is that we will see this average increase for our state once LB77 goes into effect in September.

William Davenport, Lincoln