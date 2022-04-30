Letter: But how will they run state?

First, a disclaimer: I am a Democrat so don't have a dog in the Republican governor's primary but please, could we stop the disinformation and downright lies being used to attack the three front runners?

Tell us voters what the candidates' positions are on state issues and how they are going to fix them. Stop bringing up the border, which is 1,000 miles away, and tell us how your candidate will address state businesses hiring illegal immigrants. Tell us how giving more tax breaks to big businesses and the upper earners will help us middle class folks.

Whoever wins is not going to Washington to battle Biden and those "liberal left" Democrat monsters, so stop using this as a scare tactic. One of these candidates will probably be elected to lead the state for the next eight years so tell me how he or she will benefit nasty old Democrat me and stop the attack rhetoric.

Mark Bigham, Lincoln

