Letter: Bush, Cheney deserve blame

The hue and cry over President Biden’s extracting us from the quagmire in Afghanistan begs for an historical perspective.

During the 19th century Anglo-Afghan wars (1839–42, 1878–80), Great Britain attempted to extend its control into Afghanistan from its colonial outposts in India. They squandered both men and money in their unsuccessful attempts before finally withdrawing.

During the 20th century (1979-1989), the Russians, not learning from Great Britain’s mistakes, also wasted money and lives prior to their embarrassing exit.

At the dawning of the 21st century, ignorant of and/or indifferent to this tragic history, the then commander-in-chief, George W. Bush and his vice president, Dick Cheney, spawned the United States’ fiasco in Afghanistan. Twenty years later, $2 trillion poorer, with tens of thousands of lives lost, our name has been added to this ignominious list.