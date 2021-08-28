Letter: Bush, Cheney deserve blame

The hue and cry over President Biden’s extracting us from the quagmire in Afghanistan begs for an historical perspective.
During the 19th century Anglo-Afghan wars (1839–42, 1878–80), Great Britain attempted to extend its control into Afghanistan from its colonial outposts in India. They squandered both men and money in their unsuccessful attempts before finally withdrawing.
During the 20th century (1979-1989), the Russians, not learning from Great Britain’s mistakes, also wasted money and lives prior to their embarrassing exit.
At the dawning of the 21st century, ignorant of and/or indifferent to this tragic history, the then commander-in-chief, George W. Bush and his vice president, Dick Cheney, spawned the United States’ fiasco in Afghanistan. Twenty years later, $2 trillion poorer, with tens of thousands of lives lost, our name has been added to this ignominious list.
Having ignored multiple warning signs of impending assaults on our country, Bush and Cheney had been caught flat-footed by the Sept. 11 attacks. Their frantic and bumbling decision to do something, anything, as a response to those attacks was to commit American troops to the perennial mess in the Middle East. The future and futility of that decision was flashing red warning signs in the history books. If only they had cared enough to look.
Legitimate criticisms can be leveled at subsequent administrations’ flailing and failing in Afghanistan — a tragedy each one inherited. Had it not been for the Bush/Cheney administration’s ignorance and ineptitude, subsequent decision makers would not have been faced with impossible choices.
We have every right to censure our leaders’ actions of the past two decades, but the brunt of that criticism should be directed towards those primarily responsible.
Larry McClung, Lincoln