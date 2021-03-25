Letter: Bus service made a difference

As you well know, this winter was brutal. My battery did not make it through the cold. I was left with riding Star Tran bus line here in Lincoln. While I was riding the bus getting a new battery, I ran into a friend of mine who was riding to the dialysis clinic.

On the way back home I overheard a man talking about going to the Heart Hospital for physical therapy. When he was done with the weeks of treatment, he would be able to drive again. But right then, he needed the service. I got home before the snow really started coming down.

The next day the news told of the bus not running because they were getting stuck. I thought how lucky I was to have been able to have Star Tran available at a time when conditions were as bad as they were.

One other thing I noticed: One bus rider put his bike on the bike rack mounted to the bus. The bus took him part of the way to his destination, and he rode his bike in the snow the rest of the way. I just thought, I bet he's glad he didn't have to bike across town in the snow.

This was not the only time I've been grateful for the bus lines in Lincoln, but the harsh winter made it clear how many people are in such great need for transportation. Thanks to the city for this bright spot.

Manuel Gamez, Lincoln

