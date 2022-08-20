Letter: Bus fare editorial missed mark

The Journal Star editorial "Small charge establishes value of bus system" (Aug. 4) gets it all wrong. The Journal Star and the community as a whole need to carefully rethink the value of StarTran and its place in our community.

StarTran for years has remained the "ugly stepchild" in city government. It has been habitually underfunded and, as a result, we have a mediocre bus system which, has actually lost ground.

By ignoring the recommendation of the StarTran Advisory Board to continue fare free and reinstituting bus fares in Lincoln, instead of increasing ridership by about 653,000 to 998,000 annually, by reinstituting fares consultants estimate a 0.7% decrease in ridership.

StarTran relies almost exclusively on grants from the Federal Transportation Administration. Ridership numbers are important in scoring grant requests. We shot ourselves in the foot by charging fares.

Another bad result is that since StarTran has not been aggressively hiring replacement drivers, we are cutting evening service on all bus routes. This step backwards will hurt many riders with second-shift jobs.

Although bus fares seem nominal, often the choice for those who are in or near poverty may come down to whether they can buy a bus pass or a quart of milk.

StarTran needs more money invested from general tax revenue. We can't grow the system by continuing to rely on FTA grants. Let's invest in our bus system and move it forward rather than letting it continue to slip backward. Lincoln will attract few new companies or investments with a bus system that is contracting rather than expanding.

Richard Schmeling, Lincoln