I sit here today feeling sad, sick and disheartened to think adults could act the way they did concerning Charlie Bowlby ("The bullying of Charlie Bowlby," Oct. 6).
I have been a friend of Charlie's for more than 20 years and can't remember a time that he ever did anything to deserve such bullying -- although no one ever deserves to be treated in such a way.
You can't tell me that there aren't many people working in the same area at the state who didn't know what was going on. If you don't speak up about the so-called "men" who did the bullying, then you are just as guilty.
I hope this just maybe sheds some light on what has ended in a tragedy for Charlie.
You have free articles remaining.
For those of you who decided you had the right to harass him daily and make his life miserable, I hope you are happy now. I am sure you will find your next victim, as people like you aren't satisfied unless you are hurting others. You should be ashamed of yourselves.
Rest in peace, dear Charlie.
Linda Leyden, Lincoln