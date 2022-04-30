 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Building a better Nebraska

I keep hearing politicians talking about making Nebraska a place where people want to come, live and stay. Honestly, they are leading us away from that goal. Their purpose is to solicit votes by making Nebraska a one-dimensional state -- a state comfortable for a group, like themselves, with one definition of family values, of faith and of an advantaged future. Nebraska needs to offer a “Good Life” that includes all, not just one set of people.

Immigration should be a positive (truthful) subject, not negative. Nebraska should be proud of how immigrants helped build this state and continue to do so. Embrace the richness that cultural diversity has brought to this state.

Our history and our nation’s history should be a celebration, an education and a learning tool. Critical race theory isn’t taught in public schools; history is. If history makes you feel disadvantaged or uncomfortable, you shouldn’t feel guilty; you should feel motivated to use that knowledge to change the future.

Support policies and laws that create a diverse future of equality and justice for all. Nebraska needs to lead. America’s bread basket needs to include more variety and diversity – more multigrain, rye, pumpernickel and some exciting sourdough!

At the moment our state laws appear to be headed toward exclusion, not inclusion – led by political candidates enticing your votes out of fear of change. That’s not how you grow a state or welcome people. Nebraskans help others, and we are all better for it.

We may not all have the same family values, faith or ethnic upbringing, but our collective makes us better. Make politicians debate issues and back up claims. If you want your state to attract others, it must first attract and  include them. Nebraska is better as a multi-dimensional state – let’s loosen our halos.

Dale Minter, Lincoln

Election logo 2022
