Letter: Build around natural features

Recently the Planning Commission and the City Council approved a proposed high-density subdivision next to Wilderness Park. The proposal, Wilderness Crossing, includes all the supposedly desirable aspects of a “complete neighborhood”: commercial area, low-density housing, high-density housing, even so-called affordable housing. The catch? The proposed planned unit development would be located in a beautiful, hilly, treed area directly adjacent to Wilderness Park.

Construction of “affordable housing” will not be possible without completely bulldozing the existing tall trees, Dakota Sandstone outcrop, hills, valleys, ephemeral pond and every aspect that makes this parcel special.

Yes, affordable housing is necessary in and around Lincoln. Two developments with affordable and subsidized housing are already planned for just west of Highway 77, both within walking distance of the new elementary school at Folsom and Old Cheney. Both are within half a mile of the proposed Wilderness Crossing development.

The city should send the Wilderness Crossing proposal back to the Planning Commission with a simple request: maintain what makes this area special. Include parks to protect the hills and pond. Build around the natural setting with low-density housing. Protect Wilderness Park by limiting runoff naturally.

Laurie Brunner, Lincoln

