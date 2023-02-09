Tucked away in the governor’s budget bill, LB814, which is up for an Appropriations Committee hearing on Monday, is an item posing a dire threat to the 30-year-old Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund. The governor purports to skim $14 million from the accumulated Nebraska Lottery dollars held there “to conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of Nebraska” as set out in state law and give it to a state agency as a budget supplement.

The trust was created primarily for private conservation organizations to apply for grants to help pay for projects they identify that will fulfill the mission of the trust, sometimes in partnership with state or federal agencies. Too often though, some of the money has been used to fill holes in the state budget and given priority ranking over worthwhile projects.

In recent years, the Nebraska Environmental Trust board has been denying legitimate grant applications by ruling them ineligible or just ignoring them, building up a tempting piggy bank prime for raiding by the Legislature.

That’s what’s happening this year. The conservation community and others interested in good government should step up and testify against this steal and ask that any state agency be declared ineligible for money from the Trust, and that this item in the state budget be stricken.

Randall Moody, Lincoln, board secretary, Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust