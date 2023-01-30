 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Budget line only part of story

In his State of the State speech Jan. 25, Gov. Jim Pillen asserted that he is “leading by example.” According to him, “In the budget I’m submitting today, the Governor’s Office will not see one penny more than the prior budget.”

That is not quite true. In fact, his statement is incomplete. LB814, the mainline budget bill, would appropriate $1,318,482 of new money to the Office of the Governor (Agency 07, Program 021) in each of the next two fiscal years. That amount is exactly the same as the current year’s appropriation, but that is not the whole picture.

In addition, the Governor’s Office is the beneficiary of two lines of text: “The unexpended General Fund appropriation balance existing on June 30, 2023, is hereby reappropriated.”

At the start of this fiscal year, the Governor’s Office enjoyed a reappropriation of $939,655.41 – which is 71% of the new money that would be appropriated for Fiscal Year 2024. Something close to this sum will carry over to the next fiscal year. This is a nice cushion that Gov. Pillen is inheriting from his predecessors.

By the way, the same game is being played with the Governor’s Policy Research Office and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. Add in the potential largesse available to those two entities (53% and 60% of their new appropriations, respectively), and the excess money reaches $1,357,007.71. 

Steven Schafer, Lincoln

