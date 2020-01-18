Letter, 1/19: Broaden tax break for military

The Journal Star headline, “Income tax break for veterans to be debated in Legislature” (Jan. 12), is misleading. It’s a tax-break proposal intended only for veterans in Nebraska receiving military pensions.

All other Nebraska resident veterans get a gut punch. They are not included. LB153 discriminates against most Nebraska veterans.

Introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer, LB153 is intended to encourage military retirees to stay in Nebraska by offering a 50% military pension exemption to reduce state income taxes. Veterans who receive retirement funds from other sources would not be eligible for the exemption.

Sen. Brewer was quoted saying a lot of nice things about military pensioners. Everything he said applies to all of Nebraska’s retired veterans, regardless of whether they receive a military pension.

Like many other Nebraskans, I am a Vietnam combat veteran. Many veterans returned to Nebraska after their military service. They built businesses, hired employees and paid all the normal taxes.

Many, like myself, have remained in Nebraska for retirement. Where’s our tax break for doing what LB153 expects from military retirees?