Letter: Bringing DMV to your door
Letter: Bringing DMV to your door

DMV lines

Lincoln, NE - 8/31/2020 - People wait their turn in a socially distant line outside the Department of Motor Vehicles' 46th Street office on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Imagine, instead of waiting in line for an hour in a dank office, you could pay a nominal fee for a notary to come to your door to complete DMV vehicle paperwork.

It’s time to make this happen. It’s time to eliminate the business-to-consumer aspects of the Department of Motor Vehicles in Nebraska. Let’s empower notaries and attorneys to handle the in-person consumer requirements for DMV services. A notary or optometrist can administer a vision test, take your photograph and enter that information into a state database, etc.

We can outsource all the motor vehicle tests to drivers education companies. New firms will be created in the marketplace to certify new drivers to state standards. The new DMV can be a lean business-to-business agency that regulates notaries and driver education companies to ensure they are meeting state standards.

These businesses can compete on service and price. Our time is just too valuable to sit in line for an hour for something simple such as changing your address on your driver's license. If we can’t solve this problem, God help us when we try to solve more serious problems.

Steve Scharf, Lincoln

