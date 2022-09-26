Letter: Bring your binoculars

I wandered out to Lincoln Northwest High School to check out the new stadium. Never in my life have I seen a facility with such a deep setback from the field.
The east bleachers must be 35 yards from the field, and that's if you’re sitting on the lower level. I was told that side is for the visiting fans, and that the west side is for home team, yet most of the parking is on the east side.
I realize that terrain constraints determine the design, but still? My advice, if you're cheering for the home team, bring good walking shoes. If you're for the visiting team, bring binoculars.
James Luedtke, Lincoln