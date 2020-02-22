Letter, 2/23: Bring solutions, not just complaints

It is getting rather tiresome to hear school officials constantly bemoan any property tax relief proposal. If they do not like plan A or B, fine, help craft an answer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just saying "This is not a good plan," is not enough. I want good schools and, in fact, have voted for every school bond. But this current tax burden to fund schools is not sustainable.

People are fleeing the state because of this burden. And schools will get fewer bond issues passed in the future. School officials, we need your help in crafting an answer. You have a vested interest in solving this problem, not just the taxpayers.

Mike Dohmen, Hickman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0