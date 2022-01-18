Letter: Brewer shouldn't back gun bill

I find it ironic that Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated Army veteran and global sharpshooting champion, continues to propose that Nebraskans be allowed to carry and use guns with no training or permit requirements whatsoever.

The U.S. has provided Senator Brewer with years and years of training and experience in the handling of the most sophisticated firearms. And he has suffered years and years of painful injury and recuperation. I am very grateful to him for his commitment and service, and all he has suffered, on behalf of my fellow Americans and me.

So, as one so personally experienced in the damage that guns can inflict on human beings, it seems unbelievable that he would offer LB773. This, his priority bill, would allow anyone purchasing a gun in the state to carry it with zero training for using it. His hollow justification is that some folks want to have a gun and can’t afford the cost of a permit or learning how to use it.

It seems that Senator Brewer’s skill and comfort with firearms has made him oblivious to the fact that not all those who would like to own a gun know or even care about its safe use.

I sincerely hope we will not allow Senator Brewer’s illogic to become law in Nebraska.

Mel Luetchens, Murdock

