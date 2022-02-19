 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Break needed from screens

Children with smart phones and tablets
In March, 2020, the Sorensen Lecture Committee at the Unitarian Church of Lincoln was finalizing plans for a workshop for parents to be held in April, 2020. The workshop was entitled: “Connecting the Dots: The Impact of Screen Time on Today’s Youth.” Panelists from several local agencies serving youth and families as well as educators from the Lincoln Public Schools were prepared to address the topic.

The focus of the workshop was to emphasize the need for human interaction as opposed to “screens,” including phones and computers. Given the critical importance of human contact, especially for young people, it was somewhat unsettling to read the article in the Feb. 7 Journal Star ("Nebraska group's app aims to reduce youth suicide") touting the development of just one more screen offered to young people as a way to support mental health.

The statistics regarding suicide and self-harm included in the article should be appalling to all parents and adults of any age. While the new “My Companion Journal” app may help students who have the capability to access this program, my concern is about the replacement of human contact with yet more technology.

Adults know how important human interaction is, and young people need these connections even more due to virus-related restrictions as well as underdeveloped coping skills. All of us need to put our “devices” away when we have the opportunity to talk with a young person. Young people need to know where they “belong,” and many children spell "love," t-i-m-e. We all have work to do!

Dori Bush, Lincoln

