Letter: Breach was more than 'attempt'
Letter: Breach was more than 'attempt'

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on March 26 released a statement on the issue of voting rights and HR-1 (For the People Act).

He thinks the only way to transcend the distrust, rancor and partisanship is for Congress to work in a bipartisan way. That’s why he thinks that if the Democrats push through the bill in a partisan way, it “will only exacerbate the distrust that millions of Americans harbor against the U.S. government.” He certainly has a point, but bipartisanship rests on a mutual recognition of the truth.

When he mentioned the assault on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, he referred to it as “a violent attempt to enter the United States Capitol during the counting of Electoral College votes.” I hope the word “attempt” jumped out at you as much as it did me. I had to go back and reread the line.

Does Manchin actually believe that the attack was only an attempt to enter the Capitol, and they never got inside? Really? They didn’t injure over 140 police officers? Some died. They didn’t enter the House and Senate chambers? They didn’t rifle through the desks of senators and and congressional offices? They didn't stop the electoral count?

If Senator Manchin wants to transcend rancor and distrust, he should start by telling the truth. The Capitol was breached. We all witnessed it. To say otherwise is to manipulate the truth.

Frank Edler, Lincoln

