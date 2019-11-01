In response to Gov. Ricketts' column "Value-added ag grows rural Nebraska," Costco's poultry operation in Fremont is not something to be so easily praised as beneficial because it empowers corporate factory farming. It digests rural family farms, and its costs include major animal welfare concerns and suffering for billions of broiler chickens every year.
The Fremont poultry operation plant is similar to how big corporations cruelly process broiler chickens in their supply chain. The chickens will arrive at the processing plant and first be hung upside down with their legs in metal shackles at a very fast pace, with consequences of painful broken limbs and terrifying stress.
They will then begin to be slaughtered in an electrical water bath system, which is supposed to render them unconscious, but arguably may just paralyze them while they still feel pain.
In 2016, half a million chickens were registered as cadavers postmortem at the slaughterhouse, meaning they died for reasons other than slaughter, according to a June report on broiler chicken welfare. Sometimes, the chickens are moving around so much they are able to dodge the electrical water bath system and sometimes even the cutting blades, which means they end their lives in a painful death in the scalding tank.
What can you simply do as a consumer? Stop eating cheap meat! Be courageous and boycott businesses supporting factory farming operations.
Robert Rieck, Lincoln