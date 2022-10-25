Letter: Bowers has servant's heart

Please vote for James Michael Bowers for District 46 in the Nebraska Unicameral. James is a product of our district. He was born and raised in Northeast Lincoln and educated within our state. His work with the City Council, the Northeast Family Resource Center and our schools has prepared him to represent District 46.

I met James Michael Bowers as a student in my Northeast High government class. Sometimes I see abilities in students that they aren’t aware of when they are in high school. I quickly realized that James has the heart of a public servant. In school he wanted to understand why problems happen and was fascinated at how laws and services can help make life better for everyone.

He has put that interest to work for his community. I have watched his career take off and most recently in his work in our City Council. He always looks at the underlying conditions that lead to problems and has made efforts to help make more fairness and equitable opportunities in our great city.

James Michael Bowers is a great listener. As our state senator, I believe he will read and write bills that will impact situations in this district and question how proposed legislation could affect growth of opportunities for all his constituents and advocate appropriately.

I know that his decisions will be based on his servant’s heart and strong beliefs in the promise of what our government can do to make life better for all.

Carol Mathias, Lincoln