James Michael Bowers has earned my vote for another term. He is the only elected official to hold monthly town halls, he has passed several initiatives for Lincoln and he shows up.

Bowers’ service and track record earn my vote. He offers transparency, open communication and truly cares about Lincoln.

Taylor Wyatt relies on negative attack ads that provide no reason to why we should vote for him. Wyatt doesn’t tell us where he stands on the issues, his biggest donors are corporations, and he doesn’t show up to candidate forums.

James Michael is the clear choice. Vote James Michael Bowers on May 2.

Alynn Sampson, Lincoln