 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Borer right for state office

  • 0
Election logo 2020

Bob Borer is the better Bob for secretary of state. I met Bob nearly 20 years ago at a gym in Lincoln, Nebraska.

We immediately realized we had much in common, and I was especially impressed with his workout routine and knowledge of taking care of oneself. He and his wife were raising six children, who were being home schooled, and learning about right and wrong through solid Christian instruction.

I also got to spend time with Bob at competitive events, endurance races and such. Since we were both in the same age group, I noticed I rarely beat him, but I had no problem with that, because I liked the guy. In fact, my wife and I enjoy spending time with Bob and his wife Cheryl.

After Bob's retirement as a firefighter nearly two years ago, I began following his "new career." Through social media, he was educating people about government overreach and election transparency. Bob works tirelessly educating others, and I know personally about the long hours Bob has invested in this incredible passion of his.

People are also reading…

It was then that I realized that this guy was a warrior, a "Truth Warrior." Whatever this man sets his mind to, it is a relentless pursuit, threaded with wisdom, honesty and integrity. Bob was recipient of the inaugural Congressional Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, our nation's highest civilian award for bravery.

I know that Bob will do all he can to ensure that he brings accountability, courage and transparency to our elections as secretary of state.

Tom Roth, Crete

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No need to rescue county

Letter: No need to rescue county

Over the past two years, Lincoln and Lancaster County suffered far fewer COVID cases and deaths than the rest of the state. That apparently di…

Letter: Let kids walk to school

Letter: Let kids walk to school

As a parent of school-aged children, I am all too familiar with the general anarchy of after-school pick-up. The schools post rules, but they …

Letter: We can't ignore own history

Letter: We can't ignore own history

To a Lied dance performance recently I wore Ukrainian colors. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has upended millions of lives, with more destruction…

Letter: Remember to respect

Letter: Remember to respect

I am writing in response to the recent collection of signatures to put the Fairness Ordinance to a vote. As we are going forward with this con…

Letter: Equality in a larger world

Letter: Equality in a larger world

While it is sweet of Cindy Lamm to dust off all the arguments that denied us the Equal Rights Amendment ("A threat to womanhood," March 4), wo…

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News