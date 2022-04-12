Letter: Borer committed to Nebraska

I am writing this to express my 100% support of Robert Borer for secretary of state. I have known Bob for the last two years, and he is a man of honest commitment to Lincoln and the state of Nebraska.

Bob has a rich background in firefighting. He was a captain before he retired and was awarded medal of freedom from President Bush for him and his team's outstanding bravery.

Bob has shown his willingness to fight for Nebraska on a daily basis with his concern for election integrity. He will go above and beyond the call of duty as he always has done. I will be voting for Bob on May 10. He truly is the better Bob!

Robert Borer has done extensive research to help find out info for Nebraskans. Let's vote in the right man for the job!

Sherrie Rogge, Lincoln

