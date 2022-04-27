Letter: Borer a patriot, not a politician

I urge all Nebraskans to vote for Robert J. Borer for secretary of state. Bob Borer will ensure your vote will be accounted for whomever you cast it for. Bob is not a politician but a patriot -- a patriot who will be transparent and who has a record of holding public servants accountable for their actions.
Most citizens of Nebraska execute their constitutional right to vote. Robert J. Borer, is someone you can trust that your vote will be counted. Be a patriot, and vote for a patriot.
William Norris, Lincoln