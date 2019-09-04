{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

Protesters hold signs outside of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children while members of Congress tour the facility July 15 in Homestead, Fla. The government would be able to hold immigrant children detained at the Mexican border for a longer period of time under a move by the Trump administration.

 LYNNE SLADKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Richard Terrell ("'The New Colossus' is being twisted," Aug. 30) opines: “The open-borders people are often the same ones who deny reality to the idea of American greatness or exceptionalism.”

There are two errors in logic in this sentence.

The idea of American greatness or exceptionalism is Terrell’s opinion. The burden of proof is always on the person making the claim. It is the fallacy of Russell’s teapot to expect the left to prove American greatness or exceptionalism doesn’t exist. Terrell simply assumes it is true that there is American greatness or exceptionalism.

It is a straw-man argument to claim that if I reject our immigration laws because I think they are crimes against humanity, then I am for open borders.

The last surviving prosecutor at the Nazi Nuremberg trials, 99-year-old Ben Ferencz, just offered harsh criticism for the Trump administration's family separation crisis resulting from its cruel immigration policies, calling it "a crime against humanity" in a recent interview with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein.

William Boernke, Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments