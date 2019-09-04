Richard Terrell ("'The New Colossus' is being twisted," Aug. 30) opines: “The open-borders people are often the same ones who deny reality to the idea of American greatness or exceptionalism.”
There are two errors in logic in this sentence.
The idea of American greatness or exceptionalism is Terrell’s opinion. The burden of proof is always on the person making the claim. It is the fallacy of Russell’s teapot to expect the left to prove American greatness or exceptionalism doesn’t exist. Terrell simply assumes it is true that there is American greatness or exceptionalism.
It is a straw-man argument to claim that if I reject our immigration laws because I think they are crimes against humanity, then I am for open borders.
The last surviving prosecutor at the Nazi Nuremberg trials, 99-year-old Ben Ferencz, just offered harsh criticism for the Trump administration's family separation crisis resulting from its cruel immigration policies, calling it "a crime against humanity" in a recent interview with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein.
William Boernke, Lincoln