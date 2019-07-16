How can these detention camps be allowed to not follow the laws regarding housing of detainees that apply to jails and prisons? Federal and state laws are very specific about housing of detained persons.
If state or federal prisons in the U.S. packed their jail cells and forced inmates to sleep on the floor without a shower for a month, the courts would step in and shut them down immediately. Yet immigrants are shoved into cells until it is standing room only.
You cannot have separate but equal laws -- the federal government outlawed that treatment years ago. These immigrants have not been convicted of a crime on U.S. soil, so what happened to innocent until proven guilty?
Just because they are not from here does not make them guilty of anything.
