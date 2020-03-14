Letter, 3/15: Boosting Lincoln's high school sports

There is a lot of hand-wringing going on about the absence of Lincoln high school teams in the Class A state boys basketball tournament.

Obviously, Omaha has a deeper pool of talent due to sheer numbers, but one has to wonder if the lack of public middle school sports programs in Lincoln contributes to the annual shellacking Lincoln teams receive from their Omaha counterparts.

Currently, outside of small intramural leagues, middle school athletes only have access to higher-level competition and coaching if their parents have the ability to shell out hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year for private sports clubs. How many underprivileged yet talented kids are missing out on quality coaching and opportunities to compete because their parents cannot afford the high fees charged by these clubs?

A robust middle school program might not be enough to overcome the sheer numbers advantage Omaha has over Lincoln, but it certainly could go a long way to close the talent gap.

Ben Stewart, Lincoln

