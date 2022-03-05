 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Kudos to Kirk Penner for providing a wakeup call to parents about the books that might be in their school libraries. He expressed concern at a recent meeting of the Nebraska State Board of Education and cited several examples of pornographic quotes from books found in numerous school districts around the state.

While his outrage has received many comments from the LGBTQ community supporting the inclusion of those books, I find it hard to believe most residents in Nebraska support using their tax dollars to fund the purchase of reading material for students that contain graphic sexual language.

How many school librarians just follow recommended reading lists and don’t really know the language contained in those books if experts have designated the book’s recommended reading levels appropriate for elementary students?

How does providing students with reading material that contains words too offensive to be published in a newspaper not violate the ethics mandated by school board policy?

School librarians must examine the books they are putting on the shelves because the descriptions on the jackets of the book are purposely deceptive.

And parents must take the time to inspect the books their children are reading.

If you wonder whether the books really contain offensive pornographic language, browse the Lincoln Journal Star Facebook page for the Penner article.

Jim Marsh, Ceresco

pennerinterview-em02

Kirk Penner is the newest member of the Nebraska State Board of Education.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
