Letter: Book program unites Lincoln

On Labor Day, for the past 20 years, I have awaited the annual announcement of our community’s winning selection for One Book-One Lincoln – a city-wide reading project sponsored by Lincoln City Libraries.

This amazing program creates a powerful synergy in Lincoln with all adults coming together to read the same book at the same time – as well as discuss unifying themes and issues identified in the winning book. I applaud our Lincoln City Libraries for the wisdom and foresight to initiate this powerful, unified community experience.

Since my delight in reading the very first winning book, "Plainsong," 20 years ago, I have read every winning finalist since then. For the past two years, I also have been honored to serve on the 18-member community selection committee, a group that narrows more than 200 One Book-One Lincoln nominations to three finalists.

But the community takes the definitive vote. And this year, the winning selection is "Hidden Valley Road," by Robert Kolker, a book that tells the heartbreaking story of an American family with 12 children, six of whom were diagnosed with schizophrenia.

I invite everyone to read this compelling book and join in the community conversation. I invite everyone to celebrate the wonder of this program and thank Lincoln City Libraries for making the magic happen.

Mary Kay Roth. Lincoln

